In many of Jane Austen's penned worlds, a person's value in society is often linked to their physical wealth – a major problem for the previously wealthy and suddenly destitute sisters in Sense and Sensibility. Left with nothing but each other, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood both attempt to seek out financial security through marriage and get their hearts broken several times along the way.

It's a familiar tale that's graced stages, movie theatres and television sets, but this original musical retelling by director Sharmini Kumar examines the well-known period drama through a different lens. It explores themes like the impacts of British colonialism, what it's like to live as an outsider, and what it means to try and be an ethical person in an unethical and unforgiving system.

The cast features Liliana Braumberger as Elinor, Chloe Towan as Marianne, David Kerr as Colonel Brandon, Lore Burns as Edward Ferras and Bradley Storer as John Willoughby. Kumar's direction is joined by music by Daniel Hernandez and choreography by Jenny Patrone.

Sense and Sensibility: the Musical is on at the Gasworks Theatre from March 16 to 20. Tickets are $45 and available now through the website.

The venue offers wheelchair-accessible seating, and there is an allocation for companion cardholders.