Senser

Senser

  • Theatre
  • Theatre Works, St Kilda
A woman in a white suit holding a document that's on fire.
Photograph: Timothy Jay
Time Out says

Dystopian futures brought to life on stage

Delve into a neoliberal dystopian future without sound through NIDA graduate Britannie Shipway’s stunning new work, Senser

Based on the character of Ava, a third-generation resident of a world in which music has been banned and every move is tracked by Guardians, Senser asks what price a person will pay to hear songs one last time. 

Despite the compliance of those around her, Ava is determined to discover the banned sounds and memories of her ancestors through a series of dangerous adventures. She's willing to risk it all to find what she is looking for while exploring the price of technological progress, morality, and the impact of abundant content creation in our modern world. 

A Gumbaynggirr and Turkish woman, Shipway delivers the play as part of her 2022 Australia Council First Nations Dreaming Award and as a current resident of Theatre Works’ First Nations Initiative. 

Written by Katy Hall

Details

Event website:
www.theatreworks.org.au/program/senser
Address:
Theatre Works
14 Acland St
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Price:
$40
Opening hours:
6.30pm, 7.30pm

Dates and times

