Step inside the mind of someone with schizophrenia in this 'Being John Malkovich'-esque VR experience

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live with schizophrenia? From August 4-8, MC Showroom will present The Door in Question, a production that utilises multi-sensory VR technology to show you life through the eyes of a person suffering from delusions and psychosis.

You’ll enter one version of a storyline that takes place in a surreal, suburban idyll inhabited by the characters of “Mummy,” “Hottee” and “Child”. However, you’ll quickly find that a grittier reality filled with delirium lurks beneath the surface.

Through VR film, audio-visuals, 3D spaces, interactive installations and artificial intelligence, The Door in Question creates a kaleidoscope of experiences that are intentionally confusing and call into question your understanding of reality.

Director and producer Troy Rainbow based the production on his experience living with his mother who suffered from schizophrenia.

“I’ve spent the past few years, in particular, trying to deeply understand her state of mind and how she constructed her reality,” says Rainbow. “[This piece] tries to offer a multidimensional perspective of ‘illness.’”

Only four people can enter the narrative at a time, so book in with a few of your friends and have a chat afterwards about what you’ve experienced.