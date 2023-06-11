Time Out says

Come on down to the lab and see what's on the slab, Rocky Horror is back for a 50th-anniversary romp

Do you remember doing ‘The Time Warp’? Well, we’re about to do it again. The Rocky Horror Show, the world’s most risqué rock 'n' roll musical, is turning 50 in 2023, and a brand-new Australian tour will kick off global celebrations. We’re shivering with antici… pation!

This brand new Australian production will open at the Athenaeum Theatre in May 2023 starring Australian superstars Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter, and Myf Warhurst as the Narrator. Joining them will be Ellis Dolan (School of Rock) as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle (Cruel Intentions the ’90s Musical) as Columbia, Ethan Jones (9 to 5 the Musical) as Brad, Deirdre Khoo (Once) as Janet, Loredo Malcolm (Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill) as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff. Further casting will be announced soon.

Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world. With its outrageous songs, characters and costumes, it has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre. The 1975 film adaptation The Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Tim Curry (in his most iconic fishnet-stocking-clad role) has earned a cult following that sees it still screened in cinemas around the world today, making it the longest-running theatrical release in cinema history – and for better or worse, it is has played a key role in countless queer awakenings.

Myf Warhurst joins an esteemed league of past Australian Narrators including Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen and Derryn Hinch. Her career spent wrangling showbiz luminaries on the ABC’s Spicks and Specks, Triple J, Triple M and Double J makes her a perfect choice to present the mayhem that ensues when the inhabitants of far-off Galaxy Transylvania descend to Earth with the insatiable desire to party.

“If my 15-year-old self had any inkling I’d be invited to be a part of a legendary musical that not only celebrated difference, changed lives and had cracking songs to boot, AND I would be starring alongside Jason Donovan, she’d be squealing. Frankly, I’m actually squealing now!” said Warhurst.

Jason Donovan was catapulted into homes in Australia and the UK over 30 years ago when he first appeared on Neighbours starring opposite Kylie Minogue. He recently made a much-anticipated return to the iconic Australian series with Kylie in the series’ final episode, seen by millions of viewers across the world. As a recording artist, Donovan has sold more than 13 million albums worldwide, as well as carved out a musical theatre career on the West End. In his most recent Australian appearance, he starred in the Melbourne season of Chicago in 2019.

