It's difficult to overhype Hamilton, the Pulitzer- and multi-Tony-winning musical now playing at Her Majesty's Theatre. Fans of the show (and there are many) have seen it dozens of times, and hundreds of thousands of people around the world can recite every word.

It's the kind of show that encourages and rewards obsessive fandom, and part of that is the numerous showstopping, fist-punching moments sprinkled throughout. There is something magical about sitting in a theatre when audiences lose their collective minds, releasing those joyous whoops en masse. Here are the moments to look out for so you can get ready to get excited.

1. "Alexander Hamilton. My name is Alexander Hamilton." – Hamilton, 'Alexander Hamilton'

The first "hell yeah!" moment happens 80 seconds into the show, and it's one of the biggest. Hamilton opens with a rapid-fire summary of its titular hero's life until the moment he left the British West Indies for New York at the age of 19. The first to speak is, fittingly, Hamilton's frenemy Aaron Burr, who is the other major character (or some might say the real protagonist) of this supreme two-hander. War hero and Hamilton confidante John Laurens has the next line, followed by fellow Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

And then... the man himself. Alexander Hamilton steps downstage into the spotlight to introduce himself to the crowd, who inevitably bring the show to a complete stop with wild applause. Jason Arrow, who plays Hamilton so brilliantly in the Melbourne production, has come to expect the adoration that comes with the line and waits, flashing that million-dollar smile, until the audience is finally ready to let him continue. It's electrifying.

2. "Not throwing away my shot!" – Alexander Hamilton, Hercules Mulligan, John Laurens and Marquis de Lafayette, 'My Shot'

'My Shot' is the 'I wish' song of Hamilton, where firebrand Hamilton and his revolutionary friends Hercules Mulligan, John Laurens and the Marquis de Lafayette outline their vision for a better tomorrow. The song is stirring and rousing, and audiences are left revved up and ready to take up arms against their oppressors. Or at least, ready to give the brilliant cast of Hamilton a show-stopping round of thunderous applause.

Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

3. "When I meet Thomas Jefferson, I'mma compel him to include women in the sequel. Work!" – Angelica Schuyler, 'The Schuyler Sisters'

We meet Angelica Schuyler, Hamilton's sister-in-law, "looking for a mind at work". She's been reading Thomas Paine's Common Sense, along with the newly drafted Declaration of Independence. In it Thomas Jefferson famously wrote: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal." But Angelica has some notes for dear old Thomas, who seems to have entirely forgotten about half of the population.

Angelica is a huge fan favourite, and that line never fails to land. In fact, the real Angelica Schuyler did meet Thomas Jefferson, and the two became close friends. Whether or not she suggested a feminist reframing of the Declaration is left to the imagination.

Photograph: Daniel Boud

4. "I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love." – King George III, 'You'll Be Back'

Brent Ashley Hill is absolutely hilarious as villainous, somewhat clueless King George III in this production of Hamilton. There's a delicious campiness in his slow, malicious delivery as he milks every line. Audiences absolutely eat it up, gleefully joining the "dah dah dee dah dah" group sing. Bonus: if you don't know the words, that's no worries, as it's more about the tune.

5. "Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you've been waiting for. The pride of Mount Vernan: George Washington!" – Aaron Burr, 'Right-Hand Man'

Alexander Hamilton is now among America's most famous Founding Fathers, thanks to the roaring success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical. But before old Alex had his own star turn, everyone's favourite Founding Father (well, the one most people could name) was undoubtedly George Washington, the first president of the United States and the general usually credited with winning the Revolutionary War against Great Britain. Aaron Burr is introducing the famed Washington to not only the company on stage but to the audience as well. And the audience is certainly receptive, thrilled to meet the war hero and Matu Ngaropo, the actor who plays him with paternal gravitas.

Photograph: Daniel Boud

6. "If there's a reason I'm still alive when so many have died, then I'm willin' to wait for it." – Aaron Burr, 'Wait for It'

Despite its title, Hamilton really is a two-hander. Lyndon Watts' Aaron Burr, plagued by doubts, insecurities and an unquenchable jealousy, is the perfect foil to Jason Arrow's charismatic playboy Hamilton. Burr is a fascinating character, trying to build his own legacy while being constantly sidelined by his more outgoing frenemy. He has far more to do musically, and the song 'Wait For It' is one of the most beautiful in the show. Watts is a gorgeous singer, infusing this ballad with an aching pathos that moves even the hardest of hearts. Audiences who have seen the show before are definitely, well, waiting for this moment.

7. "I’m takin' this horse by the reins, makin’ Redcoats redder with bloodstains. And I’m never gonna stop until I make ‘em drop and burn ‘em up and scatter their remains." – Marquis de Lafayette, 'Guns and Ships'

There has never been a faster rap performed on Broadway, and few artists can keep up with the pace. But Victory Ndukwe, like Daveed Diggs before him, spits lightning-fast rhymes with grace and ease. It never fails to bring the house down.

8. "Immigrants. We get the job done." – Hamilton and Lafayette, 'Battle of Yorktown'

There are three moments in Hamilton that get the most rapturous applause. The first is Alexander Hamilton's entrance, and this is the second. Miranda has described the musical as "the story of America then, told by America now", and this line is emblematic of this premise. The line is one that hit especially hard in the United States during the Trump years, but Australia's own history with asylum seekers means it's just as relevant here as anywhere. The story of a nation that opens its arms to people all over the world to do their best and make their mark for a better future could as easily be our own Lucky Country as America. Just like the US, Australia doesn't always live up to that promise – but this line reminds us that we should.

9. "We in the shit now, somebody's gotta shovel it. Hercules Mulligan, I need no introduction. When you knock me down I get the fuck back up again! " – Mulligan, 'Battle of Yorktown'

This is the third of the most fist-punching lines in the show, and it comes in the same song as "immigrants. We get the job done." But while Hamilton and Lafayette's line speaks to the angels of our better nature, this one is pure cathartic joy. Whether it's the unexpected delight of hearing the word 'fuck' said by a man in a frock coat and buckle shoes or Shaka Cook's exuberant delivery, the line has always killed in Australia. But after lockdown the line has taken on an even deeper resonance, speaking to the resilience of the arts after one of the most difficult periods in Australian history. Hell yes.

10. "I hope that you... burn." – Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, 'Burn'

This moment is less about the line and more about the silence. Betrayed by her husband's philandering (and, worse, inability to keep quiet about it), Eliza Hamilton hits Alexander where it hurts most: his legacy. She burns the letters he sent to her so future historians won't have access to their innermost correspondence, which the historical Eliza Hamilton really did do. Chloé Zuel, a powerhouse singer, understands that there is as much power in silence as there is in notes. She draws out the pause in the last line of the song, radiating a rage that could set Her Majesty's on fire. You could hear a pin drop in the theatre while the audience waits for her to finish – the rapturous applause that greets the song is partly a recognition of her masterful performance and partly relief from 1,700 people that they didn't spontaneously combust.

