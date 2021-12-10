Isaac Bashevis Singer's Yiddish short (but transgressive) story goes back to its roots for this stage production

Yentl might have been widely popularised by the Barbara Streisand film of the 1980s, but the original Yiddish short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer that it's based on is far darker than the movie would have you believe. And it's this stranger, more unsettling version that is showing at Arts Centre Melbourne in 2022.

Kadimah Yiddish Theatre is bringing an original adaptation – the first since the Streisand film –of Yentl to Fairfax Studio in March 2022. The tale follows the titular Yentl, a Jewish woman living in a Polish shtetl (small town) in 1870. While it is forbidden for a woman to study religious scriptures, Yentl is permitted to do so by her father...until he passes away. Yentl disguises herself as a man to continue studying, soon finding herself in an almost Shakespearean love triangle with fellow student Avigdor and his love Hodes.

Co-creator and director, Gary Abrahams, says: "This production is a very purposeful re-claiming of the short story, taking it back to its darker, more dangerous roots."

"Yentl is an incredibly transgressive and irreverent story that was sanitized and made very PC by the film. But Bashevis Singer’s story is so much stranger, so much more unsettling, so much more rooted in a world full of demons, dybbuks and ghosts."

Expect this contemporary production of Yentl to explore the feminist and queer subtexts of the story, while at the same time looking at the tale's Yiddish roots in new ways. The work is presented in English and Yiddish, with Jana Zvedeniuk landing the lead role of Yentl.

Yentl is on at Arts Centre Melbourne from March 12 to 26. Tickets available now.