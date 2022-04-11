If you didn’t grow up in Melbourne, you might not realise how weird some of the pronunciations are

Fact: everyone who comes to Melbourne for the first time will mispronounce Prahran. Our city certainly has its quirks, and one of those quirks is having sometimes illogical pronunciations. A few of Melbourne's suburbs are known to be particularly tricky to say, and we're here to help out.

Please note we are but humble journalists who love Melbourne – not experts in orthoepy (betcha didn't know that word till now). This is only how we know these suburbs to be commonly pronounced. Don't @ us.

How to pronounce Melbourne's trickiest-to-say suburbs

Maribyrnong: Marrah bah-nong.

Prahran: Pra-ran or Pran.



Malvern: Moll-vern.



Caulfield: Corr-field.

Welcome to Pran Market





Lalor: Lay-law. Controversially, we are calling it as lay-law not law-ler. Yes, the area was named after pollie Peter Lalor (who pronounced his name law-ler) but guess what Peter, the people have spoken and the area is these days commonly referred to as lay-law.

Toorak: Toor-rak.

Mordialloc: Mordy-allick.

Berwick: Bear-rick.

Northcote: North-kit.

The view from Ruckers Hill, North Kit.

Beaumaris: Boh morris. Apologies to any French speakers, we know it’s wrong.

Reservoir: Reser-vor. Rhymes with door. You may also pronounce it as 'rezza'.

Nunawading: Nun-ah-wodding.

Wantirna: Wand-turnah.

Truganina: Truhga nine-ah. Yeah, that one surprised us too.

Greenborough: Greens-brah.

Roxburgh Park: Rocks-brah Park.

The famous Briiiiiighton Beach bathing boxes.

St Albans: Snnnorbins. Kind of sounds like it’s a new pokemon.

Keilor: Kee-law.

Tarneit: Tar-neat.

Brighton: Briiiiiighton. As in, “I’ve done all of Briiiiiighton.”