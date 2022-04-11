Melbourne
Chapel Street, Prahran
Photograph: Mark Lobo/ Visit Victoria

A beginner’s guide to pronouncing Melbourne’s suburb names

If you didn’t grow up in Melbourne, you might not realise how weird some of the pronunciations are

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Fact: everyone who comes to Melbourne for the first time will mispronounce Prahran. Our city certainly has its quirks, and one of those quirks is having sometimes illogical pronunciations. A few of Melbourne's suburbs are known to be particularly tricky to say, and we're here to help out.

Please note we are but humble journalists who love Melbourne – not experts in orthoepy (betcha didn't know that word till now). This is only how we know these suburbs to be commonly pronounced. Don't @ us.

How to pronounce Melbourne's trickiest-to-say suburbs

Maribyrnong: Marrah bah-nong. 

Prahran: Pra-ran or Pran. 

Malvern: Moll-vern. 

Caulfield: Corr-field.

 Welcome to Pran Market

Lalor: Lay-law. Controversially, we are calling it as lay-law not law-ler. Yes, the area was named after pollie Peter Lalor (who pronounced his name law-ler) but guess what Peter, the people have spoken and the area is these days commonly referred to as lay-law. 

Toorak: Toor-rak.

Mordialloc: Mordy-allick.

Berwick: Bear-rick.

Northcote: North-kit. 

The view from Ruckers Hill, North Kit. 

Beaumaris: Boh morris. Apologies to any French speakers, we know it’s wrong. 

Reservoir: Reser-vor. Rhymes with door. You may also pronounce it as 'rezza'.

Nunawading: Nun-ah-wodding.

Wantirna: Wand-turnah.

Truganina: Truhga nine-ah. Yeah, that one surprised us too.

Greenborough: Greens-brah.

Roxburgh Park: Rocks-brah Park.

The famous Briiiiiighton Beach bathing boxes.

St Albans: Snnnorbins. Kind of sounds like it’s a new pokemon. 

Keilor: Kee-law.

Tarneit: Tar-neat.

Brighton: Briiiiiighton. As in, “I’ve done all of Briiiiiighton.”

