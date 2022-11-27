Melbourne
A Wizardly High Tea

  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
A Harry Potter-themed high tea is coming to Melbourne

Alright, Potterheads! It's happening! The Harry Potter-inspired high tea  dubbed A Wizardly High Tea  is a-go in the equally magical halls of Malvern Town Hall and Melbourne University. The enchanting high tea experience will feature butterbeer for all, interactive roaming witches and wizards, and hopefully, a lack of trolls in the dungeon. 

All tickets include a potion-making class for grownups and littlies, and for those that opt for the adults-only twilight sessions, a special 18+ Polyjuice Potion cocktail. All the food will be Harry Potter-themed and while details on the menu are cloaked in mystery for now, we're pretty confident that there will be some kitchen wizardry happening (sorry, not sorry).

The experience is landing in town over three weekends from May 6 and 7, July 8 to 10 and again from November 26-27, with three 90-minute sessions each day starting from 10am, 2pm and 7pm. Tickets range from $75-$90 and they'll go faster than a golden snitch, so fly over to the website here to book yours

Need some more inspiration for things to do in Melbourne? Check out our top picks for the weekend here.

Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=784574&fbclid=IwAR2mcIY1_lO3bVQCRKn-0P5Xhuy7TyaMTl_y8v2-3_SOySwgDuuHDKDp_fs
Address:
Around Melbourne
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
$75-$90

