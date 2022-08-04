Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Agostino Late Night Records

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Agostino, Carlton
  1. A DJ spinning vinyl records.
    Photograph: Annika Kafcaloudis
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A stoney stairwell with vinyls and candles.
    Photograph: Annika Kafcaloudis
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Boogie to some of Melbourne’s best vinyl-spinning DJs as you feast on antipasti, cocktails and vino

Putting the ‘Italo’ in Italo-disco, Agostino is turning its bluestone wine cellar into a late-night spot reminiscent of European discotecas of the late '70s for its 'Late Night Records' winter event. Radio royalty Hope Street Radio has curated the line-up of vinyl-focused DJs who will be playing a range of genres including disco, experimental, funk and soul.

Patrons can listen and groove while sipping on Martinis, Negronis, Spritzes, and Italian wines. And when hunger strikes, Agostino's executive chef Matteo Toffano has created a specialty sharing menu for the event, featuring a range of bar snacks and antipasti. Nibble away at rock oysters served with mignonette, fried eggplant parmigiana meatballs, fried calamari and yellowfin tuna served with capers, chilli and lemon.

Much like the best-kept secrets of Italy’s club scene, the basement bar can be found down a concealed staircase at the rear of the main dining room. The space is adorned with candlelit tables and vintage wine bottles that provide the ideal intimate setting for grooving to vinyl records and snacking on salty treats and booze.

Late Night Records at Agostino will be hosted on July 14, July 21 and August 4 from 6.30pm onwards. Bookings can be made through the Agostino website.

Need your live music fix? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.agostinowine.com/
Address:
Agostino
297 Lygon St
Carlton
3053
Opening hours:
Thu, 6.30pm onwards

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.