Boogie to some of Melbourne’s best vinyl-spinning DJs as you feast on antipasti, cocktails and vino

Putting the ‘Italo’ in Italo-disco, Agostino is turning its bluestone wine cellar into a late-night spot reminiscent of European discotecas of the late '70s for its 'Late Night Records' winter event. Radio royalty Hope Street Radio has curated the line-up of vinyl-focused DJs who will be playing a range of genres including disco, experimental, funk and soul.

Patrons can listen and groove while sipping on Martinis, Negronis, Spritzes, and Italian wines. And when hunger strikes, Agostino's executive chef Matteo Toffano has created a specialty sharing menu for the event, featuring a range of bar snacks and antipasti. Nibble away at rock oysters served with mignonette, fried eggplant parmigiana meatballs, fried calamari and yellowfin tuna served with capers, chilli and lemon.

Much like the best-kept secrets of Italy’s club scene, the basement bar can be found down a concealed staircase at the rear of the main dining room. The space is adorned with candlelit tables and vintage wine bottles that provide the ideal intimate setting for grooving to vinyl records and snacking on salty treats and booze.

Late Night Records at Agostino will be hosted on July 14, July 21 and August 4 from 6.30pm onwards. Bookings can be made through the Agostino website.

