These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of

Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas.

Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down the connecting paths while taking in a breathtaking canopy of mountain ash trees, or stop by the gazebo and admire Australian artist Mark Stoner’s intriguing sculpture.

The gardens are delightful all year round, with a changing landscape of native flora. In summer, you can catch a sea of colourful hydrangeas, fuchsias, native ferns and native terrestrial orchids. In autumn, the foliage of maples, beech and famous golden ginkgos on the lake are stunning, while in winter you can spot camelias. The gardens are in full bloom in spring, with rhododendrons, azaleas and flowering cherries on the lake.

Pack a picnic, bring your pooch (as long as it’s on lead) and enjoy a day out in this picturesque place. If you’re driving in, the visitor car park is located across the road from the main entrance. There are also accessible toilets available for use.

