The adored author is coming to Melbourne to share her witty observations and reflections on life and love, for one night only

If you know a young woman who's an avid reader, chances are her eyes will light up at the mention of best-selling author Dolly Alderton. The British writer skyrocketed to popularity with her debut memoir-turned-TV show, Everything I Know About Love – a quasi-bible for those navigating life in the fraught 20s age demographic.

For the very first time, Alderton is headed Down Under for a tour of talks, off the back of her latest New York Times best-selling novel Good Material. She's heading to Arts Centre Melbourne for a one-off appearance on November 14, and bringing along her latest stories for Melburnians to enjoy. Not only is she a beloved author, but Alderton originally gained recognition for her Sunday Times 'Dear Dolly' advice column – and she'll incorporate her favourite anecdotes from this within her live show, as well as her own insightful musings on various aspects of life. Audiences will have a chance to ask questions of their own, too, so get brainstorming.

Alderton will also make appearances in Sydney on November 5 and Perth on November 10, before wrapping up her Australian tour in Melbourne. Tickets for her talk at Arts Centre Melbourne start at $79, but have sadly been all snapped up since going on sale. But we've got our fingers crossed for a second Melbourne date to be added. For more information, head to the website.

