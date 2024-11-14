Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

An Evening with Dolly Alderton

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
Author Dolly Alderton
Photograph: Neil Cameron
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The adored author is coming to Melbourne to share her witty observations and reflections on life and love, for one night only

If you know a young woman who's an avid reader, chances are her eyes will light up at the mention of best-selling author Dolly Alderton. The British writer skyrocketed to popularity with her debut memoir-turned-TV show, Everything I Know About Love – a quasi-bible for those navigating life in the fraught 20s age demographic. 

For the very first time, Alderton is headed Down Under for a tour of talks, off the back of her latest New York Times best-selling novel Good Material. She's heading to Arts Centre Melbourne for a one-off appearance on November 14, and bringing along her latest stories for Melburnians to enjoy. Not only is she a beloved author, but Alderton originally gained recognition for her Sunday Times 'Dear Dolly' advice column – and she'll incorporate her favourite anecdotes from this within her live show, as well as her own insightful musings on various aspects of life. Audiences will have a chance to ask questions of their own, too, so get brainstorming. 

Alderton will also make appearances in Sydney on November 5 and Perth on November 10, before wrapping up her Australian tour in Melbourne. Tickets for her talk at Arts Centre Melbourne start at $79, but have sadly been all snapped up since going on sale. But we've got our fingers crossed for a second Melbourne date to be added. For more information, head to the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our guide to what's on

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2024/talks-and-ideas/dolly-alderton
Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
$79-$149
Opening hours:
7.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.