ANZAC Day Dawn Service

Time Out says

Pay respects to ANZAC veterans and current serving personnel from home

Join thousands of veterans, their descendants, and current serving personnel to pay respect to the ANZACs at the Shrine of Remembrance on ANZAC Day.

The Dawn Service is a tradition that came out of the military practice of 'standing to' at dawn, a time when troops are vulnerable to attacks. Each year, the event draws thousands to the Shrine of Remembrance while millions more around the world follow the ceremony on television and radio. 

This year, the Dawn Service will commence at 5.30am, followed by the ANZAC Day March at 8.30am. After the march concludes, a commemorative service will be held. All are welcome to attend, and no tickets or bookings are required.

If you're unable to make it in person, the service will also be shared live here. You can also commemorate from home by donating to the ANZAC Appeal to support the veteran community. 

Looking to take part in more traditions? Here's where you can play two-up, a gambling game that is only legal on ANZAC Day.

Details

Event website:
www.shrine.org.au/anzac-day-commemoration
Address:
Kings Domain
Unit 1/177 Toorak Rd
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
kingsdomain.com.au
(03) 9939 3100
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-5pm

