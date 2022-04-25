Time Out says

Join thousands of veterans, their descendants, and current serving personnel to pay respect to the ANZACs at the Shrine of Remembrance on ANZAC Day.

The Dawn Service is a tradition that came out of the military practice of 'standing to' at dawn, a time when troops are vulnerable to attacks. Each year, the event draws thousands to the Shrine of Remembrance while millions more around the world follow the ceremony on television and radio.

This year, the Dawn Service will commence at 5.30am, followed by the ANZAC Day March at 8.30am. After the march concludes, a commemorative service will be held. All are welcome to attend, and no tickets or bookings are required.

If you're unable to make it in person, the service will also be shared live here. You can also commemorate from home by donating to the ANZAC Appeal to support the veteran community.

