Apres Ski Extended Bottomless Brunch at the National

Don your finest skiwear and settle down to cheese fondue, boozy hot chocolate and more

It's clear that we as Melburnians are obsessed with hot drinks that are also alcoholic (see: this boozy hot Milo) so you'll want to prepare yourselves for this one.

The National Hotel is putting an Aspen-themed twist on its Sunday bottomless brunch on the Queen's Birthday eve (Sunday, June 13) and will offer three hours of free-flowing drinks including a boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Cheese fondue will also be served to complete the ski resort experience while house DJs will be serenading you in the venue's heated beer garden. Don your finest ski threads as well as there are prizes going for the best-dressed skier.

The Apres Ski Extended Bottomless Brunch will take place at the National Hotel on Victoria Street in Richmond on Sunday, June 13 from noon to 3pm. Tickets cost $59 per person and you can reserve your spot here.