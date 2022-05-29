Melbourne
Ballarat Heritage Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Ballarat, Ballarat
  Two men dressed in heritage tweed attire for Ballarat Heritage Festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
  Three women donning colourful fake facial hair
    Photograph: Supplied
  A man showing a woman how to make leather belts.
    Photograph: Supplied
  A person holding a phone up with a historic photo on it, against a historic building.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Dust off your tweed, oil up your retro bikes and start growing your facial hair for this heritage fest

If you love playing dress-up and have wondered what life was like back in the golden era of the Victorian Goldfields region, then dust off your tweed jacket and drive up for the Ballarat Heritage Festival. The nine-day festival takes place from May 21 to 29 and features a program jam-packed with historic experiences like tweed rides and steam train shuttles, as well as delicious food and drink experiences. 

Some of the program is still under development, but you can currently bank on the annual beard and moustache competition making a triumphant return. Got a perfectly styled moustache, or a beard enough to get accidentally zipped up into your pants? Submit your photo then head to Hop Temple on May 28 for live entertainment, craft beer and delicious food as you await the results.

Over both weekends of the festival, a selection of some of the region's finest makers will gather for the Craft Lab to share their heritage trades, traditional practices, lost skills and cultural rituals. You'll get an opportunity to try first-hand the practices of crafts like weaving, knife making, silverwork and more, and you can listen in on talk and panel discussions with passionate makers.

Of course, it wouldn't be a heritage festival without a tribute to historical steam shuttles, so book in for a journey behind two steam locomotives. Go all out with a return trip, or just book a one-way journey from Newport to Ballarat or from Ballarat to Southern Cross Station. 

To learn more about the festival, buy tickets and keep up to date as the program develops, head to the website

Wondering what else you can do while you're in Ballarat? Check out our guide to the ultimate weekend getaway in the glittered city.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
ballaratheritagefestival.com.au/
Address:
Around Ballarat
Ballarat
Melbourne
3350
Contact:
www.ballarat.vic.gov.au
Transport:
Nearby stations: Ballarat
Price:
Various

Dates and times

