The good people at Bendigo Beer have teamed up with Bendigo Tourism for a brew celebration to appeal to everyone from the rookiest of sippers right through to ale aficionados.

Bendigo on the Hop will be held in 10 charming venues across Bendigo’s CBD and will showcase over 16 indie beer brewers from all over the state. Some of the hosts-with-the-most include the cosy Babylon garden bar, industrial bikie treasure-trove Black Swan, and the historic gothic Mackenzie Quarters in Bendigo’s arts precinct.

Other participating breweries include Hawkers, Bendigo Brewing (also a venue), and Brewers Collective. Keep your eyes peeled for the festival beers that will be announced soon.

A ticket to the event includes a sample from all the brewers and a festival cup to bring along with you to each stop. While the venues are all in close proximity to each other along the CBD’s Pall Mall, make sure to rug up. It is one of Australia’s best winter beer festivals, after all.

Bendigo Beer is a local not-for-profit group focused on spreading the craft beer love throughout central Victoria. In the past ten years alone, they upped the craft beer venues from three, to over 50. This 10-year anniversary is the perfect opportunity to jump on the indie beer bandwagon.

Bendigo on the Hop is part of Bendigo’s big ‘Ignite’ festival celebrating the region’s gastronomical offerings throughout this year’s colder months.

Bendigo on the Hop takes place on the last day of the Bendigo Beer festival, on Saturday, August 31 from 11am to 6pm. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure your spot here.