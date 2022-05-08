Time Out says

This May, some of Melbourne's finest vegan businesses are coming together under one roof for the Big Vegan Market. Head over to the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton on the weekend of May 7 and 8 to explore stalls run by more than 200 vendors.

Expect tasty vegan eats like souvlaki from I Should Be Souvlaki, wood-fired pizzas from Red Sparrow and Asian fare from Woking Amazing and Huong Viet Vegan. You'll also be able to pick up vegan and cruelty-free products like make-up, clothes, candles and more from vendors like Dr Bronners, Noski and You, Me & Bones.

The market is run by Melbourne Vegan Eats, an Instagram account that shares vegan food around Melbourne. Over the years, it has become a valuable resource for plant-based eaters to find the best feeds around town. As the vegan scene in Melbourne explodes, gone are the days of settling for a basket of chips or a wilted side salad.

The event will run from 10am to 6pm each day, and entry is $5 for adults and free for children aged 12 or under. Businesses that are keen on having a stall can apply by sending an email to bigveganmarket.com.au.