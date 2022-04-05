Time Out says

Get your balls warmed up and spinning: it's time for bingo, brunch and bottomless booze every Saturday at Tokyo Tina

Baos, buns, bowls and now balls. Adding to her accomplished repertoire of an astounding Japanese food menu and fabulous cocktail list, Tina (of Tokyo Tina that is) adds Tina’s Bingo Academy as another notch in her belt.

Speaking of belts, leave yours at home and come in loose-fitting pants for a boozy bingo session every Saturday at noon or 2.15pm (each is a two-hour sitting). The food on offer is copious, contemporary and completely delectable. You get to choose five dishes from the Bingo Brunch Menu, which is honestly not an easy task. If it were up to us, we would go for the salmon tartare with cucumber and yuzu; crispy corn fritters with nori and sansho mayo; karaage chicken with five-spice, lime and kewpie mayo; crispy eggplant with red vinegar and sesame; and the grilled chicken marinated in koji, with leek and ginger oil.

With complimentary kimchi rice and edamame, five delicious dishes, fabulous talent in the form of Valerie Hex (drag artist and vivacious bingo host) and games, there's a lot on offer. The session is $49 per person for just food or $79 to include bottomless booze (Aperol Spritz, sparkling and tap beer).

Perfect for hens and bucks parties, birthdays or just to have an excuse to get drunk at midday, Tokyo Tina’s Bingo Brunch is an all-round good time.

