Get us in your inbox

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Experience

  • Cargo Hall, South Wharf
  A bottle of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru with a cocktail served with a lemon garnish.
    Photograph: Supplied
  A hallway lined with artificial trees.
    Photograph: Philip Bucknell
  A room with tables and chairs and virtual art displays.
    Photograph: Philip Bucknell
Time Out says

Journey through Murcia, Spain, with the one-night-only Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Experience

To celebrate the launch of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, you are invited to an exclusive, one-night-only, cocktail and culinary experience. It will take over Cargo Hall in Melbourne’s South Wharf on Thursday, April 28 (with two sessions between 5pm to 7pm and 8pm to 10pm).

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru is a new super-premium and small-batch gin that champions the exquisite citrus of Murcia, a historical region of South-Eastern Spain that is blessed with over 3,000 hours of sunshine each year. This results in an ideal climate for producing some of the most vibrant and aromatic citruses in the world. The sun-ripened fruits are sustainably sourced and hand-picked for this new expression from Bombay Sapphire, sure to delight gin-lovers globally. 

The Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Experience will showcase the new gin through a series of original cocktails prepared by a selection of Australia’s leading bartenders. The Mediterranean Summer (which sounds rather appealing as we face the prospect of a looming, grey Melbourne winter) highlights the tastes of Murcia with homemade lemon and mandarin soda and fennel thyme spent wine, all finished off with a spritz of lime leaf mist. The four-course dining experience has been curated by chef Alejandro Saravia (of Farmer’s Daughters), and without giving too much away, features bold and reimagined ingredients such as caramelised celeriac, blistered Padrón peppers, roasted tomato dashi and burnt pear puree.

Stimulate your senses with flavours, smells, digital artworks (by the talented Yandell Walton) and live music (from Melbourne’s own Nathan Sinclair); the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Experience is your ticket for a not-to-be-missed curated journey through Murcia, Spain, without even having to find your passport. 

Written by Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
Cargo Hall
39 South Wharf Promenade
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.cargohall.com.au
03 9682 8333
events@cargohall.com.au
Price:
$120

Dates and times

    Get us in your inbox

