The Breast Cancer Trials is bringing information, research and compassion to Fed Square on July 27 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Join esteemed journalist Annabel Crabb and a panel of experts as they navigate the topic of breast cancer in young women. The panel will discuss the latest in breast cancer research, the psychological impacts of the disease as well as how to participate in clinical trials.

The panel will be broadcast live from Fed Square, but if you're interested and can't attend, it will also be available via live stream. Have a specific question for any of the panellists? You'll be able to submit a question upon registering for the event.



Register now via the Breast Cancer Trial website.