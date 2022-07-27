Melbourne
Breast Cancer Trials Q&A

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Federation Square, Melbourne
Woman in blue medical gown holds a card of illustrated breasts in front of her chest.
Klaus Nielsen from Pexels
Time Out says

Discuss research, clinical trials, personal experiences and support systems for managing breast cancer

The Breast Cancer Trials is bringing information, research and compassion to Fed Square on July 27 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Join esteemed journalist Annabel Crabb and a panel of experts as they navigate the topic of breast cancer in young women. The panel will discuss the latest in breast cancer research, the psychological impacts of the disease as well as how to participate in clinical trials. 

The panel will be broadcast live from Fed Square, but if you're interested and can't attend, it will also be available via live stream. Have a specific question for any of the panellists? You'll be able to submit a question upon registering for the event. 

Register now via the Breast Cancer Trial website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.breastcancertrials.org.au/home
Address:
Federation Square
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
1800 423 444
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
5.30pm-7:30pm

Dates and times

Buy
