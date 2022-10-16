Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bridgerton High Tea

  • Things to do
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
Three people sit on a velvet couch in ball gowns drinking champagne
Photograph: Supplied/Collins Coffee House/Melbourne Fashion week
Advertising

Time Out says

Hold on to your corsets, a Bridgerton High Tea is coming to Collins Coffee House

Word just in from Lady Whistledown herself: journey back to the Regency era for a Bridgerton high tea this October at Collins Coffee House to celebrate Melbourne Fashion Week. It's taking place in an appropriately historical 1800s building, where for $85 a ticket you can enjoy live opera, a fancy high tea and free-flowing prosecco. 

Channel your inner Daphne and don your best Bridgerton-inspired outfit for your chance to win an opulent prize – namely a staycation at the W Hotel Melbourne. Think gilded gowns, strings of pearls, embroidered gloves and glittering headpieces. 

Will you be this year’s diamond? Book your tickets now for limited sessions between October 10 and 16 to find out. 

After more cucumber sandwiches? Here are the best high teas in Melbourne.

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
www.collinscoffeehouse.co/events/bridgetonhightea
Address:
Around Melbourne
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
from $85
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.