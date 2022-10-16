Time Out says

Hold on to your corsets, a Bridgerton High Tea is coming to Collins Coffee House

Word just in from Lady Whistledown herself: journey back to the Regency era for a Bridgerton high tea this October at Collins Coffee House to celebrate Melbourne Fashion Week. It's taking place in an appropriately historical 1800s building, where for $85 a ticket you can enjoy live opera, a fancy high tea and free-flowing prosecco.

Channel your inner Daphne and don your best Bridgerton-inspired outfit for your chance to win an opulent prize – namely a staycation at the W Hotel Melbourne. Think gilded gowns, strings of pearls, embroidered gloves and glittering headpieces.

Will you be this year’s diamond? Book your tickets now for limited sessions between October 10 and 16 to find out.

