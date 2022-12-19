Melbourne
Timeout

Brighton Beach

Brighton Beach
Time Out says

This iconic beachscape is lined with picture-perfect bathing boxes

It’s safe to say that Brighton Beach is one of Melbourne’s most iconic destinations, thanks to its distinctive row of Victorian-era colourful bathing boxes, which make the perfect backdrop to spend a sunny summer day (and snap a photo or two).

The Dendy Street beach is popular, with a wide stretch of sand and calm bay waters that make it an ideal place to gather family and friends. Just a short walk away is Brighton’s bustling Church Street, filled with cafes, bakeries, restaurants and shops, perfect for a midday pitstop.

Take a walk along the Middle Brighton Pier, or head to the Middle Brighton Baths to swim laps of the sectioned-off seawater area. Stop by the Brighton Beach Gardens – a foreshore reserve with city views – and bring your pooch to off-leash areas, including the dog-friendly beach.

If you’re in the mood for a longer walk, celebrate notable Australian artists along the Bayside Coastal Art Trail, a picturesque 17km walk that takes you from Brighton to Beaumaris.

After more sand and sea? Here are Melbourne's best beaches.

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Address:
The Esplanade
Brighton
Melbourne
3186
Transport:
Nearby stations: Brighton Beach
