Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Brown Brothers Spring Food and Wine Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
Brown Brothers Cellar Door
Photograph: Leslie Haworth
Advertising

Time Out says

Get an exclusive first taste of new wines, with the opportunity to provide feedback on what makes it to the cellar door

Family-owned winery Brown Brothers has been around since 1889, which means it sure knows how to throw a festival. The annual Brown Brothers Spring Food and Wine Festival is back, with celebrations happening at the Brown Brothers home in Milawa across November 19 and 20.

All of your favourite Brown Brothers drops will be there, accompanied by live entertainment and food from local suppliers. It all kicks off on Friday night with a spring dinner, all put together by head chef Bodee Price, and matched with a selection of vintage and limited-release wines. You’ll be able to head to the restaurant all weekend and enjoy a four-course set menu with or without wines, and a selection of cheeses to finish. 

What’s most exciting about the festival this year is the exclusive first taste of new wines the team is working on, and the opportunity to give your feedback on what you think should make it from the kindergarten winery to the cellar door. Tarrango, prosecco and fiano will be the main focus, though you’ll be able to taste the entire catalogue of wine available. 

Brown Brothers local area marketing manager Katherine Brown says she’s excited to welcome people back to the festival after a brief hiatus, “We have so many new wines to show which will feature in the cellar door and [an] exciting new pop-up produce store and wine bar.” 

Tickets are going for just $20 and include free cellar-door wine tastings, new wine tastings in the courtyard, a wine tumbler to take home, live music, and an all-day grazing menu. To purchase tickets, head to Eventbrite

Check out other great things to do in Melbourne this weekend

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.