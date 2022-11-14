Time Out says

Get an exclusive first taste of new wines, with the opportunity to provide feedback on what makes it to the cellar door

Family-owned winery Brown Brothers has been around since 1889, which means it sure knows how to throw a festival. The annual Brown Brothers Spring Food and Wine Festival is back, with celebrations happening at the Brown Brothers home in Milawa across November 19 and 20.

All of your favourite Brown Brothers drops will be there, accompanied by live entertainment and food from local suppliers. It all kicks off on Friday night with a spring dinner, all put together by head chef Bodee Price, and matched with a selection of vintage and limited-release wines. You’ll be able to head to the restaurant all weekend and enjoy a four-course set menu with or without wines, and a selection of cheeses to finish.

What’s most exciting about the festival this year is the exclusive first taste of new wines the team is working on, and the opportunity to give your feedback on what you think should make it from the kindergarten winery to the cellar door. Tarrango, prosecco and fiano will be the main focus, though you’ll be able to taste the entire catalogue of wine available.

Brown Brothers local area marketing manager Katherine Brown says she’s excited to welcome people back to the festival after a brief hiatus, “We have so many new wines to show which will feature in the cellar door and [an] exciting new pop-up produce store and wine bar.”

Tickets are going for just $20 and include free cellar-door wine tastings, new wine tastings in the courtyard, a wine tumbler to take home, live music, and an all-day grazing menu. To purchase tickets, head to Eventbrite.

