Timeout

Brown Brothers x Club Sup Supper Club

  • Albert Park , South Melbourne
A person holding a bottle of Brown Brothers prosecco surrounded by glasses and a plate of olives.
Time Out says

Pop a bottle of fizz and meet new people in an intimate setting at this exclusive supper club event

There’s no denying the world of wine can be intimidating (what exactly does a sommelier do? Does anyone know what full-bodied even means?), but now there’s an event that proves learning about quality drops can actually be fun and approachable. And guess what? You’re invited to come along and experience it for yourself.

Brown Brothers is teaming up with Club Sup to roll out a four-part supper club along the East Coast dedicated to exploring new wines, forging connections and making memories. The Melbourne leg of the series will take place on October 19 at Pipis Kiosk in Albert Park, and will coincide with the launch of two new Brown Brothers wines: the Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé NV. 

These light, vibrant tipples pair perfectly with seafood and an al fresco dining setting – both of which you can expect to find at Pipis, where the head chef has curated an exclusive menu for the event. 

“Learning about wine and what you like about wine is supposed to be an adventure, it’s what makes it fun, which is why we are so excited to team up with Club Sup,” says Katherine Brown, fourth generation family member and Brown Brothers wine ambassador.

“The relaxed and informal nature of supper clubs provide the perfect setting for young people to dip their toes into the world of wine.”

Superb sips, stunning seafood and the potential to make a new friend (which we all know is so hard as an adult) – what more could you want? Tickets are $120 per person, so to secure your spot at the dinner party of your dreams, head to the website here.

Feeling thirsty? These are the best wine bars in Melbourne right now.

Leah Glynn
Leah Glynn

www.clubsup.com.au/
Albert Park
Albert Rd
South Melbourne
Melbourne
3205
$120
6.30pm

