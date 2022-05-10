Time Out says

Learn about wisdom and innovation through the lens of Buddhism at a variety of ceremonies and concerts

From May 13 to 15, head to Golden Square for the Buddha's Day and Multicultural Festival, a three-day festival celebrating the birth of Buddha and Melbourne's multi-faith community. This year, the festival will explore the themes of wisdom and innovation through a huge variety of ceremonies, concerts and immersive experiences.

On the first night, visitors will be treated to the Light It Up Opening Ceremony featuring dance, song and traditional Buddhist ceremonies from the Chinese Youth Society of Melbourne, the National Boys Choir and Venerables of Fo Guang Shan. Be sure to check out the five-story-high digital mural of the Bodhi tree, which is the sacred fig tree that Buddha sat under when he attained enlightenment.

Throughout the rest of the festival, you can visit the Lumbini Garden, which replicates the garden where Buddha was born and is filled with giant statues and lotus flowers, and a digital art gallery with multi-sensory audio and visual installations.