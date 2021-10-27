It's been three months since Melburnians were last able to physically go to Bunnings

It's been a rough three months since Melburnians were able to go to Bunnings, and consequently three months since we've last been able to grab a snag at a Bunnings sausage sizzle.

But in what might be the strongest sign that nature is indeed healing, Bunnings has announced that its cherished sausage sizzles are returning from October 30. With general retail stores able to open from 6pm on Friday, October 29, Bunnings has announced that sausage sizzles will begin returning to selected stores from the next day.

Bunnings managing director, Mike Schneider, said: "We’re really excited to be welcoming customers back into our Melbourne stores this weekend as we take the next step along the reopening roadmap."

"In line with this milestone, the community sausage sizzles will be returning to selected stores in Melbourne this weekend. We know that it’s a tradition that our teams, customers and community groups have really missed, and we hope to have them back up and running at all stores over the next few weeks."

The famed sausage sizzles are of course run as a fundraising initiative for community groups, meaning their Melbourne return will happen progressively as groups book in to run the barbecues. The exact stores offering sizzles this weekend so far include Altona, Port Melbourne, Box Hill, Maribyrnong, Coburg and Nunawading.

The community sausage sizzles will also have a number of measures in place for health and safety, including separate ordering and pick-up points, increased cleaning and the requirement for those volunteering at the sizzles to wear a face mask.

"Both our teams and community groups will use their experience of running BBQs on and off throughout the pandemic to ensure that the sizzles run smoothly and adhere to all our COVID-safe measures," said Schneider.

