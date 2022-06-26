Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chandon Winemaker Explorations Workshop Series

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Chandon, Coldstream
  1. Jess Nguyen preparing a dining table
    Stu Morley
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Clementine Day preparing snacks
    Stu Morley
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Artist Bobby Clark with a painting
    Stu Morley
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Chandon has teamed up with Aussie creatives for a winter masterclass series in the Yarra Valley

There’s nothing like a winter’s day visit to a winery, and Chandon is giving us all the more reason to head down to the Yarra Valley this winter.

This June, the sparkling winery is hosting a series of artistic and interactive workshops alongside Melbourne creatives who are putting their skills on show – and teaching us a thing or two in their creative masterclasses.

Kicking off on June 18 and 19, Melbourne-based artist Bobby Clark will show you how to create a special piece of your own. Known for her meticulous and precise style using intricate lines and geometric shapes, Bobby will help you to get in touch with your inner artist by creating an artwork based on floral arrangements and compositions influenced by colour, form and movement. 

The line-up also features self-taught foodie Clementine Day, who will hold a session on hosting and entertaining guests with the perfect snacks for any occasion. She will be running through recipes for an anchovy crostini, devilled eggs and prosciutto-wrapped cantaloupe for your next party.

Finally, beloved home cook and tablescaping queen Jess Nguyen will host a workshop on how to elevate your everyday dining experience by helping you turn simple table settings into a sustainable art form. No fancy napkins, boisterous plates or expensive crockery required: just everyday items that will unexpectedly jazz up your daily dine.

Naturally, to get those creative juices flowing, there’ll be tastings of Chandon’s finest sparkling wines as well as grazing plates, charcuterie boards or even a two-course lunch, depending on which workshop you opt for.

We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling arty already. Tickets are essential so get yours here.

Keen to explore more of the Yarra Valley? Here are some of the region's best wineries.

Cjay Aksoy
Written by Cjay Aksoy

Details

Event website:
www.chandon.com.au/visit/winemaker-explorations-workshops
Address:
Chandon
727 Maroondah Highway
Coldstream
Melbourne
3770
Contact:
www.chandon.com.au
(03) 9738 9200
ENQUIRIES@DOMAINECHANDON.COM.AU
Price:
$150-$200
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun: 11am-4:30pm

Dates and times

12:00 pmChandon $180
12:00 pmChandon $180
12:00 pmChandon $150
12:00 pmChandon $150
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.