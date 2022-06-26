Time Out says

Chandon has teamed up with Aussie creatives for a winter masterclass series in the Yarra Valley

There’s nothing like a winter’s day visit to a winery, and Chandon is giving us all the more reason to head down to the Yarra Valley this winter.

This June, the sparkling winery is hosting a series of artistic and interactive workshops alongside Melbourne creatives who are putting their skills on show – and teaching us a thing or two in their creative masterclasses.

Kicking off on June 18 and 19, Melbourne-based artist Bobby Clark will show you how to create a special piece of your own. Known for her meticulous and precise style using intricate lines and geometric shapes, Bobby will help you to get in touch with your inner artist by creating an artwork based on floral arrangements and compositions influenced by colour, form and movement.

The line-up also features self-taught foodie Clementine Day, who will hold a session on hosting and entertaining guests with the perfect snacks for any occasion. She will be running through recipes for an anchovy crostini, devilled eggs and prosciutto-wrapped cantaloupe for your next party.

Finally, beloved home cook and tablescaping queen Jess Nguyen will host a workshop on how to elevate your everyday dining experience by helping you turn simple table settings into a sustainable art form. No fancy napkins, boisterous plates or expensive crockery required: just everyday items that will unexpectedly jazz up your daily dine.

Naturally, to get those creative juices flowing, there’ll be tastings of Chandon’s finest sparkling wines as well as grazing plates, charcuterie boards or even a two-course lunch, depending on which workshop you opt for.

We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling arty already. Tickets are essential so get yours here.

Keen to explore more of the Yarra Valley? Here are some of the region's best wineries.