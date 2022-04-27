Time Out says

The Espy is offering six weeks' worth of surprises and exclusive deals, so you better get in quick

The Espy already has near-constant good vibes on offer, with flowing booze, beach views and multiple restaurants spread out across five levels of fun. But if that wasn't enough for you, its host of exclusive Wednesday offerings will be.

Cast your mind back to last Wednesday night. Were you eating something ordinary out the back of your fridge? Spending a frustrating amount of time deciding what to watch on Netflix? Feeling a bit 'meh' and wishing it was already the weekend? Let’s stop waiting for the weekend and start celebrating hump day and all its glory with the Espy’s ‘Change Your Plans’ Wednesdays.

For just six weeks (March 30-April 27), the Espy is going to help us all off the couch on a Wednesday night with a series of irresistible deals, enticing offers, and exciting events. In a fun little twist on Russian Roulette (think non-life-threatening, only good outcomes for everyone, every time), you will only find out what’s on offer that particular Wednesday when the deal arrives in your inbox at 10am that day. Make sure you sign up for the Espy’s newsletter so you can be the fun friend who finds out first and gets to pass it on.

And rest assured, the Wednesday deals are real winners. $1 dumplings one night, $5 Seaside Spritzes another. Even $10 lobster rolls making an appearance sometime in the next six weeks. There are whisperings that the Espy may shout you a round for each beer you buy one lucky Wednesday, and, we cannot stress this enough, that there may even be unlimited free fries.

You don’t have time to snooze on this one – rally the troops stat, be willing to take a chance next Wednesday and let the Espy change your plans.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.