Melbourne
Chaos Lab

Chaos Lab

  Things to do
  Docklands
  1. Three children in a bubble pit at Chaos Lab.
    Photograph: Fever
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A woman putting her hands on the ground on neon splatters.
    Photograph: Fever
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A family launching a play cannon at Chaos Lab.
    Photograph: Fever
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Two young girls holding a large fake paper ID with the words Chaos Lab.
    Photograph: Fever
    PreviousNext
    /4
Bring your kids to meet the resident mad scientist, get slimed, and lose yourself in the labyrinth of mirrors

If you’re keen on ditching the screens and getting all that pent up energy out of your kids these school holidays, look no further than the Chaos Lab. Coming to Melbourne’s District Docklands from January 6 to April 23, the wild and wacky lab features ten interactive stations designed to let imaginations run wild. 

Kids can meet Chaos Lab’s very own mad scientist and his team of quirky lab assistants, and get the chance to work as his intern throughout the laboratory. Get hands on with fluro slime in The Slime Zone, before heading to The Gravity Wall to learn the ins and outs of the laws of gravity. For some glow-in-the dark fun look no further than the UV Room, battle it out shoes off in The Ball Pit, and get lost in the maze of mirrors.

Each session runs for around an hour, with ticket prices starting at $29 for children and $10 for adults. To purchase tickets, head to the Fever app or Fever website

After more family-friendly fun? Here are the best activities for kids in Melbourne.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
101-103 Studio Ln, Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Contact:
chaos-lab.co/melbourne?utm_source=google&utm_medium=localcards&utm_campaign=122036_mel
Price:
from $10 for adults, $29 for children
Opening hours:
During school holidays: Tue-Sun 9am-6pm; Non-school holidays: Friday 2pm-6pm, Sat & Sun 9am-6pm
