Bring your kids to meet the resident mad scientist, get slimed, and lose yourself in the labyrinth of mirrors

If you’re keen on ditching the screens and getting all that pent up energy out of your kids these school holidays, look no further than the Chaos Lab. Coming to Melbourne’s District Docklands from January 6 to April 23, the wild and wacky lab features ten interactive stations designed to let imaginations run wild.

Kids can meet Chaos Lab’s very own mad scientist and his team of quirky lab assistants, and get the chance to work as his intern throughout the laboratory. Get hands on with fluro slime in The Slime Zone, before heading to The Gravity Wall to learn the ins and outs of the laws of gravity. For some glow-in-the dark fun look no further than the UV Room, battle it out shoes off in The Ball Pit, and get lost in the maze of mirrors.

Each session runs for around an hour, with ticket prices starting at $29 for children and $10 for adults. To purchase tickets, head to the Fever app or Fever website.

