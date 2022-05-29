Time Out says

For the past few decades, the huts on Chapel Street became known as a buzzing marketplace where visitors could buy clothes, jewellery and accessories. Just over a year ago, all of the huts were transformed into pop-up drinking and dining huts that people could book for everything from birthdays and hen's parties to corporate events and casual meals with friends.

In sad news, the reign of these historic huts is coming to an end as the site is being redeveloped into apartments come June. If you haven't had a chance to visit yet, or you're keen to visit for one last time, pop in for boozy and bottomless meals, rosé tastings, puppy parties and more.

Get your fill on delicious Italian food at bottomless boozy lunches and dinners with food by Pizza Forno, or book in for a rosé tasting session. The sessions are available on March 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 and include trying five different rosés, an hour of entertainment, delicious cheese and nibbles and a special rosé cocktail. And if your fur baby has a birthday coming up soon, book in for a puppy party with pet-friendly cocktails and treats as well as human-friendly catering for adults and kids.

If you're after something more casual, you can head over any time on Sundays or on Fridays from 5pm until 8pm to take advantage of happy hour deals. This includes $10 glasses of frosé, gin and tonics and tap beers and $15 pizzas.

The huts will party on until the final day of May 29, so head to the Chapel Lane Huts website to book in for a session.