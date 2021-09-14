Melbourne
Aboriginal guide Jakobi taking viewers on a virtual tour of Long Island.
Photograph: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria

Check out these lockdown-friendly activities run by the Royal Botanic Gardens

Unwind with guided forest meditations or learn about Indigenous plants that can be used to make medicine and energy drinks

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
As part of this year's Victoria Nature Festival, Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria is helping audiences stay connected to nature during lockdown with free digital and in-person events and activities. This year’s theme revolves around encouraging participants to act for nature and explore what can be done to care for the planet. 

If you live within a 5km radius of the Melbourne or Cranbourne Gardens, head over and join the augmented reality and self-guided program 'Seeing the Invisible' which will turn the Gardens into a virtual art gallery on your smartphone. Bring your headphones so you can also listen in on audio tours like 'Flora and the Baron' which is voiced by an actor playing the role of the first-ever director of the Gardens. 

During the festival, the Gardens will also host two free live streamed events: 'A Virtual Walk on the Wild Side,' which will discuss the rare and threatened plant species found at the Cranbourne gardens and how you can help protect them; and 'Bandicoots in Our Backyards' where you can learn about the endangered Southern Brown Bandicoots. 

For the kids, there are fun drawing exercises and easily digestible explainers on climate change and gardening. You can also unwind and relax with guided meditations set to harp music, a guide on how to craft your own nature journal and a calming video exploring the forests and ferns of the Gardens. 

Connect with Country by taking a virtual walk with Aboriginal programs officer Kalkani Choolburra as he teaches you about edible berries, energy drinks and medicines found in nature. You can also explore Long Island and learn about its Aboriginal heritage and the indigenous plants that grow there.

The full suite of video workshops, talks and tours will also be available on the Virtual Garden webpage.

RECOMMENDED: Read about Uncle Dave Wandin, the Elder who wants to reverse climate change.

 

