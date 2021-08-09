Think you have to go to Japan to see the cherry blossoms? Think again

From September 18 to October 3, take in the magical sights of Japan right here in Victoria at the gorgeous CherryHill Orchards in Yarra Valley. You'll have the opportunity to wander through endless rows of gorgeous cherry blossoms, sip on cherry-based drinks, enjoy delicious cherry ice cream, listen to live music and participate in fun activities for the whole family.

Conveniently located only an hour from the Melbourne CBD, this festival is the perfect way to take in the spring weather and relax during the school holidays. This gorgeous locale is a great spot for a picnic, and you can either pre-purchase a premium Uminono sushi box to collect and enjoy as you take in the sights or you can book a luxury picnic experience by The Posh Palais.

Some of the fun activities you can look forward to this year are a flower crown workshop, a class on the importance of bees to our ecosystem run by a local bee expert, a phone case workshop where you can decorate your phone with dried flowers, cherry blossoms, fruits and resin and a hot air balloon ride over the Yarra Valley at sunrise.

We're in unpredictable times, but don't worry: a full refund will be issued in the event of lockdown cancellations. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7 for kids under 14, and a family pass for two adults and two children can be purchased for $30. You can book tickets to the festival online.