Melbourne
Chicken Nugget Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Welcome To Thornbury, Northcote
A hand holding one chicken nugget
Fernando Andrade
Time Out says

Welcome to Thornbury is hosting a day dedicated to chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets (or “nug” as the kids call them) might not be haute cuisine, but golly gosh are they wholesome and comforting. And very much deserving of their own festival – which is why northside food truck park Welcome to Thornbury is hosting a Chicken Nugget Festival this June.

On Saturday, June 25, Welcome to Thornbury will welcome a stack of vendors hawking various variations of the humble nug. In the past, this event has seen a range of vendors coming together to dish out chicken nugget burgers, chicken nugget subs, chicken nugget pizzas, baos and doughnuts, among other snacks celebrating the humble nug.

As usual, entry is free and there’s an on-site ATM. Children welcome until 8pm, dogs welcome all day and night.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our guide to the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/events/390577488526775/?notif_t=events_recurring&notif_id=1569551115222654
Address:
Welcome To Thornbury
520 High St
Northcote
Melbourne
3070
Contact:
www.facebook.com/welcometothornbury/timeline?ref=page_internal
(03) 8682 1000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Croxton Station, Buses: Croxton Station
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5pm-lateFri-Sun 10am-late

Dates and times

