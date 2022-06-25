Time Out says

Chicken nuggets (or “nug” as the kids call them) might not be haute cuisine, but golly gosh are they wholesome and comforting. And very much deserving of their own festival – which is why northside food truck park Welcome to Thornbury is hosting a Chicken Nugget Festival this June.

On Saturday, June 25, Welcome to Thornbury will welcome a stack of vendors hawking various variations of the humble nug. In the past, this event has seen a range of vendors coming together to dish out chicken nugget burgers, chicken nugget subs, chicken nugget pizzas, baos and doughnuts, among other snacks celebrating the humble nug.

As usual, entry is free and there’s an on-site ATM. Children welcome until 8pm, dogs welcome all day and night.

