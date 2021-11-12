Live like Bond (without all the guns, probably) at this ultra-swank Melbourne bar

Have you seen the new James Bond film yet? We have (and we loved it), but we will admit it definitely sparked a yearning for fast cars, European holidays and the finer things in life.

Although we're not ready to try to get a licence to kill, we'd be pretty interested in some of that Bond high living without HM's coin purse to pay for it. Luckily, Melbourne bar Vesper has created a 'Cocktails and Caviar' experience so you can live that Bond life without ever stepping foot on a plane.

For $80 you'll get three caviar canapes, featuring caviar from both the Yarra Valley and Siberia, and a glass of Bollinger Special Cuvée James Bond 007 Edition. Oh, and a Martini, of course. Vesper makes a particularly special one. Up to you if you ask for it shaken or stirred.

It's the perfect accompaniment to seeing the film, and if you present your movie ticket at the bar you'll also get two oysters thrown in.

Why is Vesper so aligned with James Bond, anyway? The bar itself is named after Vesper Lynd, a character in the first James Bond novel and notably brought to life on screen by both Ursula Andress and Eva Green. The bar is designed with Bond in mind, as the custom lighting is designed to bring to mind the famous gun barrel sequence at the beginning of every Bond film. And Eva Green's portrait is hanging on Vesper's wall, to make the connection explicit.

You can live your 007 life at Vesper for a month, so do what must be done, for England. Or just for your own tastebuds.