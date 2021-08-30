Participate in the at-home version of Connor’s Run to raise money for paediatric brain cancer research

Throughout the month of September, the Robert Connor Dawes (RDC) foundation is inviting you to participate in the ninth annual Connor’s Run to help raise funds supporting research for paediatric brain cancer. While the run normally takes place in person, the foundation has adapted to lockdown restrictions with the ‘Your Way, Any Day’ version of the event.

Challenge yourself to run, walk, pedal, swim or participate in any other form of fitness you enjoy throughout the month of September and encourage your friends to donate and sponsor your commitment. Whether you want to make it a daily habit or you have a goal you want to achieve by the end of the month, Connor’s Run is a great way to give back to your community while also challenging yourself and getting in some physical activity during lockdown.

The RCD foundation was created in 2013 in memory of Robert Connor Dawes who, at 18 years of age, lost his 16-month battle with brain cancer. Paediatric brain cancer is the number one cancer killer of young Australians and since 2013, the foundation has raised more than $8.5 million for research on the disease.

You can sign up for Connor’s Run through the website and you can make donations to the foundation and participants by clicking here.