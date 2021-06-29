Craft and Co brings back its popular gin market for winter

The team behind the wildly successful Christmas Gin Market are back – because gin really is best enjoyed all year round. The Craft and Co Gin Market returns this winter for a four-day gin-stravaganza that connects local distillers with Melbourne’s gin-thirsty residents.

If you've previously been to the Craft and Co gin market, expect the winter one to be a bit different. After listening to feedback, organisers are trying a new format for the event that allows guests to make the most of their session, while also adhering to current safety restrictions. Sessions are seated, with each distiller rotating to each table during the night to showcase their wares. After your tastings, you'll also be able to mingle with those distillers and visit the on-site bottle shop (where you can buy exclusive products).

This time around the market has nine gin distillers on show, including Archie Rose, Death Gin, Great Ocean Road Gin, Noble Bootleggers Distilling Co, Bathtub Gin Co, Artillery Distillery and Craft and Co (of course).

Tickets to the market are $30 to $40 and include free tastings as well as a Craft and Co showbag. After you’re done tasting you can pop downstairs to the Craft & Co’s eatery for a bite.

There are no walk-ins allocated, so you’ll need to buy your tickets in advance. These tickets sold out in a flash last time, so get them while the going's good. Cheers!