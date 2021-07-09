Try some of Moon Dog Brewery's best dark beers alongside a five-course meal at Moon Dog World

Dark beers make the perfect winter warmers, and you’ll get to try several of them alongside a five-course meal at Moon Dog World’s ‘Deliciously Dark Dinner’ on July 22.

Moon Dog World head chef Damon Philippakos has crafted a menu that pairs well with and highlights the complexity and flavour of dark beers. Mouthwatering pork hock croquettes, kangaroo fillets and duck liver parfaits are some of the tasty bites you have to look forward to.

The main event is the launch of Moon Dog Brewery’s latest creation, Jumping the Shark 2021. This Imperial Stout was aged in delicious rum barrels and then brewed in an amphora conditioned with cherry, coconut and chocolate.

Supporting acts include the popular Mack Daddy Dark Ale and a cocktail using the Game of Thrones-inspired beer Casterly Rock. There will also be two beers that have been brewed specifically for the dinner and won’t be available anywhere else. You’ll be joined by Moon Dog co-founder Karl van Buuren and head brewer Adrian McNulty, and they will talk you through all the dark, delicious beers and their tasting notes.

Tickets are $95 per person and are available on Eventbrite.