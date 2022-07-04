Time Out says

If you've been needing a bit of magic in your life, then we've got good news for you: after a three-year hiatus, Disney on Ice has finally announced its latest show, Into the Magic. See your favourite characters from films like Moana, Frozen, Coco and more come to life and skillfully navigate the rink with a flurry of special effects like fake snow and pyrotechnics.

Your hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will guide you on an action-packed expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and a bridge made of marigolds. Help Moana and the demigod Maui set sail to save Moana's island from destruction, join Miguel as he crosses the Marigold Bridge into the mystical Land of the Dead and dance with Belle in the Beast's enchanted castle.

As you watch characters navigate challenges, there will be many teachable moments that are perfect for inspiring children around the world to discover their inner heroes. Learn about strength and determination from Moana, cultural appreciation from Miguel and how to find joy in bleak situations from Belle.

The six-city tour will take the troupe through Adelaide, Wollongong, Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney, as well as Melbourne where they'll perform at Rod Laver Arena from June 30 to July 4. Tickets are on sale now through the website.

