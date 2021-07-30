The Dog Lovers Show is coming back to Melbourne in 2021

After a brief paw-se, the Melbourne Dog Lovers Show will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 15-17. Whether you own a pup of your own or you're simply a lover of dogs, this weekend will be filled to the brim with joyful dogs and fun dog-related activities.

Upwards of 1,200 dogs from more than 150 breeds will be in attendance, and you'll have numerous opportunities to meet and interact with them. Give them a cuddle at the 'pat-a-pooch' station, snap selfies with furry social media stars at the InstaPooch booth and pick out a new member of the family at the adoption zone.

There will also be an educational main stage with talks from leading dog and animal experts, talent shows in the Vitapet Arena and in the pool, plus food and drink stalls from some of Melbourne's best restaurants. You'll also get to peruse shop stalls selling all things from treats to toys and outfits to spoil your four-legged friend with.

The event runs from 9.30am until 5pm each day, and tickets will be available soon on the website.