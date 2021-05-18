Bring your sweet tooth to this celebration of all things ring-shaped, deep-fried and sugary

There are many iterations of the doughnut. There's the ones filled with piping hot jam, served as a bowl, dusted in cinnamon and loaded with ice-cream, or glazed with a thick sugary crust. It won't matter how you like your doughnuts though as the Donut Festival arrives at Queen Victoria Market this June.

Roll on in on Sunday, June 6 and sample sweet treats by American Doughnut Kitchen, Bistro Morgan, St Gerry’s, Short Stop Melbourne, Churro Kitchen, Pasta Face, Mimmo’s and Gorilla Grill. There will also be coffee, classic 1950s-style milkshakes or warm hot chocolates for those seeking abnormally high insulin levels.

And for those looking to enter a sweet, sweet world of pain, the festival will host its very own doughnut-eating competition hosted by acclaimed pastry chef, Darren Purchese (Burch & Purchese). Competitors will attempt to devour as many doughnuts as they can in two minutes to win the grand prize of hot jam doughnuts for a whole year from the market’s own American Doughnut Kitchen, plus vouchers from Queen Victoria Market. Register for free at the website.

The Donut Festival is free to enter and will take place on Sunday, June 6 from 9am to 4pm at Queen Victoria Market. The Donut-Eating Contest is happening from 11.30am to 1.30pm.