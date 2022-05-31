Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Emerge Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  1. A woman using LED hula hoops.
    Photograph: Terry Murphy
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A small child exploring a lights festival.
    Photograph: The Lanternist
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This brand new festival is set to brighten up dark winter nights with glowing installations and roving performers

One of the best parts about winter in Melbourne is the abundance of glowing after-dark festivals, and for the first time ever, lustrous installations and roving artists are set to light up the Mount Waverley Community Centre gardens. From June 24 to 28, swing by when darkness falls and let your imagination run wild by exploring the assortment of projections, soundscapes and installations.

On opening night, an eight-piece band will be at the ready to warm visitors up with RnB tunes, and Fresh Creative Entertainment will present a powerhouse circus and dance showcase. Soak it all in and then explore the gardens, which will be filled with more than 45 glowing art installations will be scattered throughout the gardens, including recreations of Australian animals like possums, goannas and echidnas. Throughout the night, roving performers will delight crowds with impressive tricks using fire, bubbles, UV lighting, glowing body paint, spinning LED hula hoops and mirror-ball suits. 

The festival is free to visit, and you can find more information through the Monash website.

Looking for more cold-weather activities? Embrace the chill with our ultimate guide to winter in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.monash.vic.gov.au/Things-to-Do/Council-Festivals-and-Events/Emerge
Address:
Price:
Free
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.