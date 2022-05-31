Time Out says

This brand new festival is set to brighten up dark winter nights with glowing installations and roving performers

One of the best parts about winter in Melbourne is the abundance of glowing after-dark festivals, and for the first time ever, lustrous installations and roving artists are set to light up the Mount Waverley Community Centre gardens. From June 24 to 28, swing by when darkness falls and let your imagination run wild by exploring the assortment of projections, soundscapes and installations.

On opening night, an eight-piece band will be at the ready to warm visitors up with RnB tunes, and Fresh Creative Entertainment will present a powerhouse circus and dance showcase. Soak it all in and then explore the gardens, which will be filled with more than 45 glowing art installations will be scattered throughout the gardens, including recreations of Australian animals like possums, goannas and echidnas. Throughout the night, roving performers will delight crowds with impressive tricks using fire, bubbles, UV lighting, glowing body paint, spinning LED hula hoops and mirror-ball suits.

The festival is free to visit, and you can find more information through the Monash website.

