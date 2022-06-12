Melbourne
Espresso Yourself: Espresso Martini Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Ascot Lot, Ascot Vale
Photograph: Kike Salazar
Try five delicious variations at this festival dedicated to the delightful coffee-based cocktail

At a certain point, we all graduate from ordering a Vodka Red Bull to ordering the more sophisticated, yet similarly caffeinated and boozy, Espresso Martini. If you count it among your favourite cocktails, keep June 11-12 free in your calendar for the Ascot Lot's Espresso Yourself Festival. 

From noon each day, you can park yourself at the Lot and sip your way through a roster of five Martinis. And according to the Lot, your choice says a lot about you. Fan of the classic Espresso Martini with no extras? You're a purist and a caffeine fiend, and you're probably obsessed with MAFS. Opting for the coconut-infused Bounty Hunter variation? Show us your crystal collection. Other choices include the Cherry Bite, the Mint Like You and the Jaffa Smasher.

Try each cocktail for $12 a pop, or try all five for $49. We'll save you the calculation: that's $9.8 per bev and a helluva deal. Sip and save while listening to a rotating roster of DJ sets throughout the weekend.

As always, the Lot is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your four-legged pal to get in on the fun. For more information, head to the Facebook event page.

Prefer your coffee without the booze? Check out the best spots for a cup of joe in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/events/546332753785400
Address:
The Ascot Lot
448-462 Mt Alexander Road
Ascot Vale
Melbourne
3032
Contact:
www.theascotlot.com
0468 314 209
Opening hours:
Fri 5-10pm; Sat 11am-10pm; Sun 11am-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
