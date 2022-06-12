Time Out says

At a certain point, we all graduate from ordering a Vodka Red Bull to ordering the more sophisticated, yet similarly caffeinated and boozy, Espresso Martini. If you count it among your favourite cocktails, keep June 11-12 free in your calendar for the Ascot Lot's Espresso Yourself Festival.

From noon each day, you can park yourself at the Lot and sip your way through a roster of five Martinis. And according to the Lot, your choice says a lot about you. Fan of the classic Espresso Martini with no extras? You're a purist and a caffeine fiend, and you're probably obsessed with MAFS. Opting for the coconut-infused Bounty Hunter variation? Show us your crystal collection. Other choices include the Cherry Bite, the Mint Like You and the Jaffa Smasher.

Try each cocktail for $12 a pop, or try all five for $49. We'll save you the calculation: that's $9.8 per bev and a helluva deal. Sip and save while listening to a rotating roster of DJ sets throughout the weekend.

As always, the Lot is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your four-legged pal to get in on the fun. For more information, head to the Facebook event page.

