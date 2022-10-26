Time Out says

Just when you thought Queen Victoria Market couldn't possibly squeeze in another nocturnal market, it's announced the return of its beloved Euopra Night Market. From September 21 to October 26, the marketplace will transform into a bustling after-hours bazaar that salutes Europe and its diverse (and delicious) food and drink traditions.

Across the six-week season, visitors can feast on delicious street food and drinks from more than 25 traders, shop from a variety of local stalls and enjoy a weekly line-up of live music, complete with dazzling disco balls for that touch of Euro glitz and glam.

Each week will be dedicated to a different part of the expansive continent, kicking off with Italy before moving on to central and eastern Europe, Germany, the Iberian Peninsula, the Mediterranean and France. On the menu, you can expect to see everything from meatball subs and Polish dumplings to bratwurst, Portuguese custard tarts and oozy raclette.

The Europe Night Market will run every Wednesday between 5pm and 10pm. Entry is free, with food, beverage and more available to purchase.

