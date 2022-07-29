Melbourne
European Night Market

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Madame Brussels Lane, Melbourne
Across four Fridays in July, Madame Brussels Lane will transform into a 1920s-inspired European marketplace

After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved European Night Markets are back and bigger than ever. Every Friday from July 8 to 29, Madame Brussels Lane will transform into a vibrant 1920's Parisian marketplace, complete with European food, drink and performances.

This year, visitor's to the market can expect cheesy pasta from That's Amore, Spanish paella from Elena's Paella, German sausages and pretzels from Bavarian Bangers, hot raclette from Frencheese, Polish dumplings from Pierogi Pierogi, fresh turnovers from Il Panzerotto, torched lemon tarts and crème brulée from White Wheels, sweet and savoury crepes from Les Crepes de Marion and Sicilian ricotta cannoli by Cannoleria

As you fill your belly with all manner of European fare, you'll also be treated to entertainment including Parisian dancers performing the classic can-can, old-school band the Wikimen playing tunes from the 1910s to the 1930s, a French accordionist, mimes and a French policeman issuing mock fines to passers-by.

The market will run each Friday evening from 5pm until 10pm.

Looking for some one-off wares? Here are Melbourne's best art, craft and design markets.

www.springplace.com.au/madame-brussels-lane/
Madame Brussels Lane
50 Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
Fri 5pm-10pm

