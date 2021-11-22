Eynesbury Homestead has put together an epic, three-month program for you to enjoy this summer

This summer, the Eynesbury Homestead is home to a host of free markets, festivals and foodie events. It's just forty minutes outside of the CBD, so if you've been on the lookout for city escapes or stopovers on your way out west, we've outlined the full program for you to peruse.

Every day from November 27 until March 31, the homestead will be open for visitors to enjoy the on-site bar and fun takeaway food options. You can play volleyball on the giant beach set-up, watching summer sports in the beer garden or grabbing a seat and relaxing in the shade.

For one day each month, you can explore a delicious range of dishes at the Food Truck Festival. Be sure to rock up with an appetite to try cuisines like Portuguese, Dutch, Indian and more. The festival takes place on November 27, December 28, January 26, February 26 and March 26.

On November 28, the usual Sunday market is transformed into the Eynbesbury Pet Market. Bring your four-legged pals along and pamper them with a day filled with specialty pet stalls, fun-filled activities, competitions and entertainment.

On December 19, shop 'til you drop at the Eynesbury Christmas Market. From 9am, stalls offer all things gifts, decorations and festive treats. Fill your bags with fresh food and produce for a beautiful Christmas feast. Santa will also be joining the festivities to offer helicopter joy rides and photos.

From January 22-26, round up the kids for the fun-filled Kingdom Festival. Featuring heaps of food, rides, roving entertainers, carnival games, novelty stores and show bags, the event is perfect for kids of all ages. This event is ticketed, and tickets will go on sale on December 6.

As the summer festivities draw to a close, golf fans can head over to enjoy the Eynesbury Golf Masters Pro-Am. From March 25-27, there will be free golf clinics for kids with professionals and you can watch the World Golf Championships on the big screen. Live music, beach sports, food and drinks will also be on offer.

For more information, head to the Eynesbury Homestead website.