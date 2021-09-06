This live class hosted by Fever-Tree, Maybe Sammy and leading distillers will show you the tricks of the whisky cocktail trade

Craving an expertly crafted drink but have no clue on how to pair spirits and mixers?

Fever-Tree, Maybe Sammy and a few leading whisky brands have you sorted. Award-winning bartender and Fever-Tree brand ambassador Trish Brew is teaming up with Martin Hudak from one of the world's best cocktail bars, Maybe Sammy, to put on a virtual whisky masterclass on Friday, September 17.

The class is set to go for an hour from 6pm to 7pm and acclaimed distilleries 78 Degrees, Starward, Johnnie Walker and Buffalo Trace will guide you on how to concoct an exceptional Whisky Highball and a range of mixed drinks. They'll even provide you with a few mini whisky bottles for the tasting.

Fever-Tree will amp up the experience with its range of gingers, and you'll also receive a pairing guide along with a shopping list to pre-purchase your garnishes. After that, all you’ll need to do is tune in via Zoom.

Each ticket costs $50 and sales close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 8. Order yours here.

Seeking a tipple sooner? Order in some of Melbourne's best cocktails and wines to your door.