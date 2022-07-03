Time Out says

After a two-year hiatus, this midwinter festival of food, fire and fantasy is back and bigger than ever

Melbourne, it's cold. But we're not the type of city to give up on going out just because the weather is less than ideal (for one, we'd never be able to go out). To encourage you to leave your cosy nest at home, the city is bringing back its magical Firelight Festival from June 1 to 3.

If you couldn't guess from the name, this three-day festival at the District Docklands will be chock-full of all sorts of firey and brightly lit entertainment. Buluk Park will be transformed into a magical forest of brilliant light stems and colourful petals stretching six metres into the air, and a giant glowing lion projection will roam the Harbour Esplanade, accompanied by a spine-tingling soundscape. At Victoria Harbour, you'll be able to witness an hourly seven-minute liquid, light and laser show with a water jet and a larger-than-life fiery phoenix.

During the festival, you can also enjoy the fiery antics of fire breathers and twirlers and flaming trumpeters, and soak up high-energy tunes from drummers, toe-tapping mariachi bands, swing bands and more. When you get cold, explore the series of fire arches, fire sculptures, flame jets and fire pits, or cosy up by the bonfire that will be crackling all night.

Fend off the winter chill with some hearty comfort food from one of the 20 food trucks and market stalls on-site. Think smoked meats, comforting soups, wood-fired pizzas and toasted marshmallows accompanied by mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Entry to the festival is free, and the program will run from 5pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday and from 5pm to 10.30pm on Sunday.

