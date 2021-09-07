Learn how to make a beautiful flower arrangement at this Zoom masterclass led by Flox Botanical

Join the experts at Flox Botanical for an hour of flower-powered fun as you learn how to create your own gorgeous flower arrangement. The package, which costs $99.95 per person, includes a large box of beautiful seasonal flowers, a vase, a set of instructional videos and an invitation to a one-hour Zoom masterclass.

All you need is a pair of scissors, some water for your vase and a pair of gloves. If you're feeling a little cheeky, have a glass of vino or bubbles on hand. It might help get those creative juices flowing as you work your magic on your blooms.

In the class, you'll learn how to condition and strip the flowers you're provided with, learn about the order in which the flowers should be arranged and be guided on how to arrange them into the vase. At the end of the class, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions and will also be given some tips on how to increase the longevity of your arrangement.

You can join the class on your own or you can get your friends and colleagues on board. Discounts are available for groups of five or more and you can also arrange private masterclasses for groups of 15 or more. Head to the website for more information and to make a booking.