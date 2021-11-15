Queen Vic Market's mid-week food truck collective is back in time for summer

Celebrate the start of summer with the return of Food Truck Stop at Queen Victoria Market. For just three Wednesdays starting on December 1, 11 food trucks will take over the market and offer a variety of mouth-watering favourites like bao buns, burgers, tacos, lobster rolls and much more.

Keep an eye out for bánh mì from Wrap Roll It, house-made gelato from Geloso Gelateria, lobster rolls and calamari from Twisted Fisherman, Tex-Mex-style tacos from Dingo Ate My Taco, pillowy gnocchi from Pasta Face, butter chicken and more from Two Fat Indians, and more from other celebrated street food vendors.

Don't forget to pair your meal with a drink at the Beer Garden, where you can pick up beers from Brick Lane Brewing, ciders from Coldstream Brewery, wines from Mitchelton Wines and cocktails from Antagonist Spirits.

This will be the first night-time activation by QVM since the end of lockdown, so head over and celebrate with some of the city's coolest vendors. The event kicks off at 5pm and runs until 10pm every Wednesday until December 15. Entry is free, and parking is available in the Market's undercover car park for a flat rate of $10.