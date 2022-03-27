Time Out says

Celebrate the talent of Darebin residents with a festival of visual art, cinema, music and more

Darebin council encompasses Melbourne's northern suburbs including Northcote, Thornbury, Preston and Reservoir, and the area is home to a wealth of artistic talent. From March 11 to 27, the City of Darebin is celebrating its talented residents through the FUSE Festival Autumn 2022, a showcase of visual art, cinema, music, dance and more.

Streets, parks, venues, theatres, galleries and public spaces across Darebin will be transformed into zones of art, culture, and creativity, kicking off with the opening party on March 11. March 11 is also the would-be 100th birthday of Darebin social justice advocate Molly Hadfield, and the party will celebrate their accomplishments.

For the duration of the festival, 15 local artists will display their works in Reservoir shopfronts as part of the Made in Rezza exhibition. The artworks will pay homage to everything Rezza, including the suburb's unique domestic gardens, public green spaces and quirky architecture. Reservoir filmmaker Alana Tompson will also be showing mini-docos about each artist and their projects.

Other festival highlights include an open-air showing of Whale Rider at the TW Andrews Reserve, a powerful line-up of First Nations song people at Northcote Social Club and an immersive sensory performance designed specifically for babies and their carers at the Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre.

Many of the events are free to attend, and you can peruse the full program through the FUSE website.

