For veteran and aspiring gardeners, this festival of foliage is a grower's paradise

If you regularly spend your free time in your backyard plucking out weeds, seeding veggies and tending to your plant babies, you'll want to check out this two-day fair.

Situated at the base of picturesque Mt Macdeon, the annual Garden Lovers' Fair will take place on October 7 and 8. There will be 50 stallholders selling everything from rare plants to garden tools, food and wine, bulbs, native plants, succulents, trees and more.

Plus, guest speaker renowned chef Maggie Beer will share her gardening pearls of wisdom in a special talk on Sunday morning. She'll share her thoughts on why she is passionate about gardening and how gardening can lead to a healthier lifestyle and environment. You can also expect talks, tours and demos from more expert gardeners.

The event's location alone is worth a visit, nestled in the beloved 110-year-old Bolobek gardens, filled with expansive stretches of lush greenery.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm each day, with tickets available online for $16.50. Children under 16 can enter for free. Find out more about the event here.

